Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Vertiv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vertiv has a payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vertiv to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Natixis bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.