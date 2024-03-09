Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 10,589 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $317,775.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,147,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,443,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 20,113 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $606,205.82.
- On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94.
- On Friday, March 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58.
Vertex Stock Down 1.2 %
VERX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Vertex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
