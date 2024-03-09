Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 10,589 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $317,775.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,147,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,443,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 20,113 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $606,205.82.

On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94.

On Friday, March 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58.

VERX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

