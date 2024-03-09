Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.72

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.72 and last traded at $158.47, with a volume of 229417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.05.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.