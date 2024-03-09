Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$93.76 and last traded at C$93.66. Approximately 139,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 46,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.11.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$89.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.