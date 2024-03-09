Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,712. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

