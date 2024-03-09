Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $302.79

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $302.79 and last traded at $302.62, with a volume of 88716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day moving average of $266.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

