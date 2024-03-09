Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 3,297,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

