Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

