Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.06

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.06 and last traded at $228.89, with a volume of 8094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.01.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.92 and its 200 day moving average is $205.21. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
