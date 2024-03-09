Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.06

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.06 and last traded at $228.89, with a volume of 8094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.01.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.92 and its 200 day moving average is $205.21. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

