Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Raised by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.86. 155,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,234. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $116.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

