Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.38

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.38 and last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 14127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.