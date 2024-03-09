Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $268.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,573. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.38. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.