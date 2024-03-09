Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.12

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 21952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

