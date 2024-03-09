Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,591 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

