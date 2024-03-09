Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by American Trust

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,967 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

