Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. 10,492,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,418,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

