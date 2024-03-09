Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VFH stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $99.54.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

