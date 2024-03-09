Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 983.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 589,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.