VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 882,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 475,263 shares.The stock last traded at $17.75 and had previously closed at $17.66.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after buying an additional 446,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 289,809 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

