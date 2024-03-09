Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $149.53 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

