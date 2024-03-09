V2X (NYSE:VVX) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. V2X has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in V2X by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 402,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,060,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V2X by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 156,866 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

