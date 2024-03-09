UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00008304 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and $1.21 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,095,309 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

