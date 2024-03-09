United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells $57,865.36 in Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.80.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

