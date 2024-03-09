Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $251.06 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

