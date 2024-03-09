Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Unilever were worth $188,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $49.18 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

