Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $159.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.45%.
Institutional Trading of Ultralife
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultralife
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.