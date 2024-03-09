Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $159.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

