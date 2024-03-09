Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.94 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 12% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $107.38 million and $3.94 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,512.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00632012 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00162346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00019511 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,663,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 365,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25702763 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,208,897.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

