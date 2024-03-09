UBS Group Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $75.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 791,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 162,369 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in GitLab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

