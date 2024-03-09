UBS Group Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

WDC stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

