UBS Group Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $760.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $605.00 to $760.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $623.06.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $699.21 on Tuesday. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

