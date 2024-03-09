UBS Group Boosts Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $12.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APLT. SVB Leerink started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

APLT opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 84,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

