UBS Group Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $48.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get APi Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APG

APi Group Stock Performance

APi Group stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APi Group by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.