Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

