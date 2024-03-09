U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USPH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $800,476. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9,269.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,343.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.