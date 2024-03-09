U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
USPH stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $800,476. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9,269.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,343.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
