Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.90.

TWLO stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

