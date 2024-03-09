Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $10.15 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 183,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,640,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LPX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 1,055,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,902. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.