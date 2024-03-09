Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 49,595 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,595 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

