Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 206.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,060 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.17% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. 2,059,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

