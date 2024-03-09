Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 53,682 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 136.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of AGCO worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 581,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

