Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 44,948 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 116,360 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after buying an additional 176,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $71.86. 390,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,635. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

