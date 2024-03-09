Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 40,777 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.05. 2,438,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

