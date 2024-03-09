Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,410 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.12% of Confluent worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $1,704,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,899,876.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,630,939 shares of company stock worth $50,365,869. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Confluent Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. 5,398,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

