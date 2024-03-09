Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $8.88 Million in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

