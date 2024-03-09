Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1,141.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,472,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 540,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on H. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

