Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 963,194 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after acquiring an additional 588,198 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,822,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

