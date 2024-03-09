Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $154.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

