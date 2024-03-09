Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1,187.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,565 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Comerica were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $320,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

