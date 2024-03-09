Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.90 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 293.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,080 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

