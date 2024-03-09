Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 129.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.28% of Adient worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 488.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 33.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,781,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,585,000 after purchasing an additional 699,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adient by 218.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 661,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 677,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.51. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

