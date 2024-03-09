Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.54 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. 2,715,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

